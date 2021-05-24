Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBD. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

DBD stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 3.36. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

