DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON DFS traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 283.50 ($3.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,514. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 140.20 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 298.15 ($3.90). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 271.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £732.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.