Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) & Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Head-To-Head Survey

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit 55.41% 1.27% 0.63% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harvest Capital Credit and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 1 0 0 2.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harvest Capital Credit currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.13%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Detwiler Fenton Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $11.55 million 4.85 -$2.34 million $0.28 33.54 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Detwiler Fenton Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harvest Capital Credit.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

