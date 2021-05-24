Dent (DENT) Trading 39.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $372.94 million and $52.44 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00067768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.37 or 0.00993801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.77 or 0.10830259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00086096 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,998,841,249 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

