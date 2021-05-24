DeHive Hits 1-Day Volume of $319,023.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. DeHive has a total market cap of $974,591.34 and $319,023.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 35% lower against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00008301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00376036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00188240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003792 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.00870712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.