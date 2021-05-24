Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Tops $44.20 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $44.20 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00378829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00187150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003698 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.03 or 0.00885607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

