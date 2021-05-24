Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK opened at $335.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $4,231,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,383,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $1,910,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.