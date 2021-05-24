DCC (LON:DCC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,305.86 ($95.45).

Shares of DCC stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,258 ($81.76). 70,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,871. The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,267.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,864.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DCC’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

