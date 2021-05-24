Dawn Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $212.64 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00008115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $212.64 million and approximately $630,860.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00990906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,175.45 or 0.10783980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00085859 BTC.

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 67,675,386 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

