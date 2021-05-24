Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 560,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.