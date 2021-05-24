Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

NYSE GS opened at $366.26 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $178.06 and a one year high of $376.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.07 and a 200 day moving average of $296.27. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

