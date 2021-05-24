Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,376,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,532,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $143.43 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $77.06 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.