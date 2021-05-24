Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 7,670 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after buying an additional 1,439,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exelon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after buying an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

