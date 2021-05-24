Davidson Investment Advisors Has $5.65 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,835 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.