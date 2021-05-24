Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,811,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,933,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.91 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

