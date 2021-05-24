Datum (DAT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.55 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $55,097.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.00894568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.21 or 0.09210759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00083004 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

