Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

NASDAQ DSKE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. Daseke has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.62 million, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daseke has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

