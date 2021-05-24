Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Director Purchases $32,920.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $3,777,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 19.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

