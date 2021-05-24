DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $2,316.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 37.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00081043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.82 or 0.00990114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.94 or 0.10512044 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,368,606,500 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

