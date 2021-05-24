Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Sells $1,530,028.50 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.90. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Danaher by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Danaher by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Danaher by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

