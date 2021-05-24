D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,797 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $93.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

