D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 11,684 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.51 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.02, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.