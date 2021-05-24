D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 243,656 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 84.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 243,656 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,069,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121,863 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 158 shares of company stock worth $3,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $975.82 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $22.57.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

