D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 7.15% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 225,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $51.18 on Monday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78.

