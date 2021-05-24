D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $127.32 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average is $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

