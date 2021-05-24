D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.69 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

ACIW opened at $39.60 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

