CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CYBR. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.22. 9,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.45. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $4,063,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.