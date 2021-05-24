Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 657 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.00. 18,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,944. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

