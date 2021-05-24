Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,782. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

