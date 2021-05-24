Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $136.62. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,803. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.22. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

