Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 575.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after buying an additional 373,624 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.38. 5,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.30. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

