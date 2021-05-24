Curate (XCUR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.61 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Curate has traded 53.9% lower against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00005962 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $14.89 million and $2.61 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.36 or 0.00846058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.58 or 0.08298328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,107,958 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.