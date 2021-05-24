CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €64.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EVD. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.20 ($57.88).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €55.70 ($65.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.50. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -64.99. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a fifty-two week high of €59.20 ($69.65).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.