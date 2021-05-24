Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after buying an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after buying an additional 797,424 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $110.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

