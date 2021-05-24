Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) PT Raised to C$6.00

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$5.60 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE CRWN opened at C$5.25 on Thursday. Crown Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$3.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.98. The firm has a market cap of C$47.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,365.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,365.53.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

