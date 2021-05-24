Critical Contrast: BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) & Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BGC Partners and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGC Partners 4.37% 36.06% 6.28% Cboe Global Markets 12.72% 16.72% 8.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BGC Partners and Cboe Global Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGC Partners $2.06 billion 1.01 $48.91 million $0.58 9.36 Cboe Global Markets $3.43 billion 3.47 $468.20 million $5.27 21.14

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than BGC Partners. BGC Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cboe Global Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BGC Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BGC Partners pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BGC Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of BGC Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of BGC Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BGC Partners and Cboe Global Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGC Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Cboe Global Markets 2 5 9 0 2.44

Cboe Global Markets has a consensus price target of $105.93, suggesting a potential downside of 4.91%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than BGC Partners.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats BGC Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions. In addition, it offers electronic brokerage, financial technology solutions, market data, post-trade services, and analytics related to financial instrument and markets under the Fenics, BGC Trader, CreditMatch, Fenics Market Data, BGC Market Data, kACE2, EMBonds, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, and Lucera brand names. Further, the company provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; option pricing and analysis tools; and software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements. It primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, and corporations, as well as investment firms. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment offers pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.