Creditcoin Price Tops $3.41 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00009040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $12.76 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,843.08 or 1.00271901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00082191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000143 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

