Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,345.10 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,303.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,994.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

