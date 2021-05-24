Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crane also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

NYSE CR traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $95.15. 1,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,685. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

