Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $160.37 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $96.16 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

