Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $92,451.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,220 shares of company stock worth $1,004,080 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Covetrus by 326.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,139,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

