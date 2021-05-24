COVA Hits Market Capitalization of $865,012.05 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $865,012.05 and approximately $97,607.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COVA has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.66 or 0.00986785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.16 or 0.10791703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00085571 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

