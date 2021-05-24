Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.5% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $385.08. The company had a trading volume of 50,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

