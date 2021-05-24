CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.80 ($28.00).

Get CORESTATE Capital alerts:

ETR CCAP opened at €12.76 ($15.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87. CORESTATE Capital has a 52 week low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 52 week high of €24.24 ($28.52). The company has a market capitalization of $327.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.