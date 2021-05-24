Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 1.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Anthem by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Anthem by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Anthem by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $393.68. 17,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.90 and its 200-day moving average is $333.77. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.