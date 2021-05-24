Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $708,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $151.67. 26,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,710. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

