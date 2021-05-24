Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 296,604 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

