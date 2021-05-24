Copperleaf Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,218 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 4.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 65,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 801,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $95.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,244. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $96.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15.

