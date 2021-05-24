Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Copart by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $127.02 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

