Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $161,369.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 54% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00061553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.25 or 0.00866403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.74 or 0.08533148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00079188 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

